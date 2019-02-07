University of Maine running back Ramon Jefferson has been arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, according to a report by News Center Maine.

Jefferson, a second-year player for the Black Bears, was arrested at his home by Old Town police on Wednesday night. Jefferson posted bail that evening, according to the report.

Ramon Jefferson Photo courtesy of the University of Maine

The incident took play in Bangor, police said.

Jefferson, 19, became the first Black Bear freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in a season when he led Maine with 1,037 yards last fall. He scored eight rushing touchdowns.

He redshirted in 2017 and became Maine’s lead running back in 2018 following the transfer of Josh Mack. Jefferson rushed for over 100 yards in a game three times, including a career-high 186 in Maine’s 55-27 win over Jacksonville State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jefferson attended Harry S Truman High School in the Bronx, New York.

