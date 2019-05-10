AUGUSTA – State human services officials told lawmakers Friday that they are working diligently to carry out further reforms to Maine’s beleaguered child protection system in the wake of two high-profile child deaths, but they urged patience, too.

Todd Landry, who started his job as director of Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services two weeks ago, said he made a commitment to his staff to hear their thoughts and concerns before making any major changes.

“You need buy-in,” he said. “And I’ve made that commitment with our staff. They have shared loud and clear that they are experiencing, for lack of a better word, policy whiplash, so it may take a little more time on the front end. But it’s my belief it’s going to pay huge dividends over the long-term sustainability of the reforms we’re trying to put in place.”

Landry and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew appeared before the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee on Friday to update them on reforms. Last year, during Gov. Paul LePage’s administration, the committee authorized an investigation of the child protection system following the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in Wiscasset in December 2017 and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs two months later.

The investigation happened in two stages. An initial report found that child protection workers failed to follow policies and procedures in assessing the placement of Chick but did not offer specifics. In Kennedy’s case, investigators learned there were widely scattered reports of potential abuse or neglect, but information that might have led to a reassessment of the child’s situation and prompted officials to intervene was not shared at critical moments.

A more thorough examination of the system resulted in a report released in February that revealed widespread frustration among caseworkers about their workload and other policies that made their jobs challenging and put children as risk. Those conclusions mirrored reporting last year by the Press Herald that was built on interview with caseworkers who were overwhelmed by high caseloads and supervisory turnover and felt their voices were not being heard.

Before that second investigation ended, though, LePage and former health commissioner Ricker Hamilton, had begun implementing changes internally. Lambrew and Landry both told lawmakers Friday that they are in the process of determining whether some of those changes were appropriate.

Sen. Justin Chenette of Saco, the co-chair of the Government Oversight Committee, pressed Lambrew and Landry on Friday to offer more specifics about what is being done.

The officials responded by outlining steps they have taken to improve the sharing of information from background checks of families where children are placed, to improve the licensing process for foster families and to implement a new record-keeping system that will drastically reduce the amount of paperwork for caseworkers.

Chenette said he was pleased with what he heard from Lambrew and Landry and hopes they will come back by the end of the summer for another update.

“I think there is an interest in learning, what are the concrete steps we can take to achieve measurable outcomes,” he said. “The legislature is really wanting to make sure that we have some tangible next steps and that things are happening on a regular basis.”

The deaths of Chick and Kennedy each resulted in criminal cases that are ongoing. Late last month, Shawna Gatto was found guilty of murdering Chick, who died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen. Chick has been removed by the state from her mother’s care and placed with Gatto and Stephen Hood, who was the girl’s primary caretaker.

Sharon and Julio Carillio, Kennedy’s mother and step-father, have each been charged with murder in her death, but have not stood trial. Attorneys for Sharon Carrillo are still trying to separate the cases.

Although those deaths generated most of the attention, the state actually logged 22 child deaths since the beginning of 2017 that had been preceded by some sort of family contact with child protection. More than half were deaths attributed to unsafe sleeping environments.

Lambrew said her department has launched an education campaign, in concert with the newly re-staffed public nursing program, to warn parents about co-sleeping. Those nurses also are being used to provide resources to at-risk families, especially those where substance use disorders are present.

“We are taking actions that we know need to happen quickly and implementing them while we’re also doing a balanced approach,” she said. “We know that top-down changes without input may not succeed.”

Landry, who previously oversaw child welfare for the state of Nebraska, said one of his biggest challenges is to rebuild trust, not just among his staff but also with lawmakers who oversee human services, and with the public.

“I think some of the staff feels more than a little beat up,” he said.

Chenette said he respects caseworkers and the work they do but also underscored the gravity of their jobs.

“How you rebuild that trust is having zero child deaths,” he said after Friday’s hearing. “That’s what it comes down to.”

