The House passed a $17 billion disaster relief package over President Trump’s objections Friday, leaving it now to the Republican-led Senate to break the logjam and get assistance to hard-hit communities, including Puerto Rico.

Ahead of the vote, Trump called on Republicans to reject the disaster relief bill providing millions in funding to areas ravaged by natural disaster in the last few years.

Late Thursday evening, the president tweeted his opposition to the bill, calling it the “BAD DEMOCRAT Disaster Supplemental Bill” and urging House Republicans to vote against it. Hours later, around 11 p.m., he added that his party “must stick together.”

Still, 34 House Republicans joined Democrats to pass the sweeping disaster relief package 257-150 that would provide additional financial aid to places across the country besieged by hurricanes, wildfires and flooding since 2017. Both of Maine’s representatives, Democrats Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, voted in favor.

The major sticking point for Trump is the additional funding Democrats included to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria severely damaged the island and killed 3,000 people, including $600 million for nutrition assistance.

Trump has pushed back against giving more money to Puerto Rico, incorrectly stating that the federal government has already allocated $91 billion to help Puerto Rico. It’s actually promised about half of that amount and spent only $11 billion.

At a rally in the Florida Panhandle this week, an area devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018, Trump falsely suggested that giving more money to Puerto Rico would shrink the pool for other areas that need it.

Senate Republicans have indicated a willingness to bend on funding for Puerto Rico, but it’s unclear whether Trump would agree.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., the first Puerto Rican woman to be elected to Congress, said in a floor speech that it is immoral and against U.S. values to deny aid to those suffering in Puerto Rico.

“I pray, pray this bill, which rightfully assists so many other parts of the union, of our nation, will motivate the senate at last to act and the president to sign this badly needed aid into law,” Velazquez said. “This is a matter of life and death for so many in Puerto Rico.”

With little other legislation expected to pass the divided Congress this year, the package could also get bogged down by other policy requests.

The White House, for one, wants the disaster relief bill to include $4.5 billion in emergency border spending to be used for humanitarian and security purposes.

Some Republicans said they voted against the bill because it doesn’t include border funding.

“This bill does nothing to address this crisis,” Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, said. “We have no choice but to work together on this issue. … Unfortunately, I have to oppose this bill as it currently stands.”

But other Republicans, mostly those representing areas devastated by natural disasters, voted to advance the bill.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., whose state was severely flooded in March, spoke in favor of a bipartisan amendment to add more money for watershed protection and then voted for the underlying bill.

“Our communities are getting back on their feet, but we need this program quickly to address serious and long-term damages to the infrastructure and our land,” he said.

The House bill is a revised version of one passed in January that was never taken up by the Senate.

“We can’t let partisan politics stall this crucial bill and we must not turn our backs on our communities when they’re recovering from devastating damages,” said Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. ”That’s not who we are as Iowans, and that’s not who we are as Americans.”

