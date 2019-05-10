The ninth amendment to the Constitution states: The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

Refusing vaccination on religious grounds should not be allowed to endanger the health of the general population.

Vaccination is a public heath issue. There are people in the general public who would like to have a vaccination but cannot because of medical reasons, and others who could not afford it when it was not available to them for free.

If you wish to risk your own children’s lives by refusing them a vaccination you may feel that’s your right but why do you think it is your right to endanger the lives of strangers?

It must not be a very charitable god you worship.

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

