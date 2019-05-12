BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia was scratched from his rehab game Saturday night for the Portland Sea Dogs as a precaution due to minor knee soreness.

Pedroia, in a bid to play three straight games for Portland, was due to play seven innings at second base Saturday at Trenton before serving as the DH on Sunday. But the Sea Dogs were rained out Sunday, with the game to be rescheduled during Portland’s return trip to Trenton next week.

Boston Manager Alex Cora said that Pedroia was scratched because “he’s just sore. Most likely he’ll fly in (Sunday). We’ll see him (Monday) and we’ll go from there.”

Boston placed Pedroia on the injured list April 18 because of left knee inflammation. He has appeared in just nine games for the Red Sox since the start of the 2018 season after undergoing a left knee cartilage restoration procedure Oct. 25, 2017.

He also had scar tissue removed during an arthroscopic surgery in late July 2018.

Pedroia has appeared in six games for Boston this year, going 2 for 20 (.100).

He’s 4 for 16 (.250) with an RBI in five games on his rehab assignment with Portland.

“Hopefully it’s nothing,” Cora said. “Hopefully it’s the brace, that it’s too tight or something. I don’t know. We’ll find out (Monday).”

Pedroia will return to the Sea Dogs if his evaluation goes well. Portland returns to Hadlock Field for a three-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats starting Monday night.

MARINERS: Seattle placed right-hander Felix Hernandez on the injured list with a strained right shoulder, a day after he became the 36th pitcher in major league history to reach 2,500 strikeouts.

Hernandez (1-4, 6.52 ERA) didn’t make it out of the third inning Saturday in a 9-5 loss to the Red Sox, getting tagged for seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. He’s allowed 14 runs in his last two starts over 7 1/3 innings and is 0-4 since winning his first start of the season.

YANKEES: New York plans to activate center fielder Aaron Hicks before Monday’s homestand opener against Baltimore.

Hicks hurt his back during batting practice March 1 and needed a pair of cortisone shots. He went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a homer Saturday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, leaving him 3 for 18 in five minor league injury rehabilitation games. The RailRiders were rained out Sunday.

GIANTS: Frahan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations, said the injury that sent left-hander Derek Holland to the injured list last month was legitimate and praised Holland’s competitive spirit, a day after Holland said he was sidelined with a “fake injury.”

Zaidi said medical records back up the legitimacy of Holland’s injury, described by the team as a bone bruise on his left index finger.

