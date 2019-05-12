ROAD RACING

Craig Robinson, 28, of Boston and Gretchen Speed, 38, of Portland were the overall winners Sunday of the 19th running of the Portland Sea Dogs Mother’s Day 5K.

Robinson finished in 15 minutes, 54 seconds — 10 seconds ahead of Julian Gazzelloni of Belgrade. Chris Harmon of Westbrook finished third (16:15).

Speed won in 18 minutes, 45 seconds. Lauren Phillips, of Belmont, Massachusetts, was second in 19:44 and Meredith Anderson of Portland came in third, one second later. The race drew 1,442 runners.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Hartford scored three runs on errors in the seventh inning and defeated Maine, 3-1, in an America East game at West Hartford, Connecticut.

Maine (14-29, 11-10) scored on Joe Bramanti’s RBI single in the first inning, driving in Danny Casals. Bramanti finished with three hits. Hartford (19-29, 11-10) took the lead in the seventh when Chris Sullivan reached on an error that allowed John Thrasher and Bryce Ramsey to score. Sullivan later scored on a throwing error.

TENNIS: The Bowdoin women (18-3) saw their season end with a 5-3 loss to MIT (15-6) in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Brunswick. MIT took a 3-0 lead through doubles play before Bowdoin won the first three singles matches to tie it. MIT then won the final two singles matches. The Bowdoin men (18-4) will play Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-1) in the NCAA quarterfinals May 20 at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

GOLF

PGA: Sung Kang rolled in a 23-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole at Dallas to finally take the lead for good at the Byron Nelson, getting his first Tour victory.

That was the middle of three consecutive clinching birdies for Kang, the 31-year-old South Korean who lives in north Texas. In his 159th career Tour start since his debut in 2011, Kang closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 23 under, and beat Matt Every and Scott Piercy by two strokes.

CHAMPIONS: The final round of the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Alabama, was suspended until Monday because of thunderstorms. Steve Stricker holds a two-stroke lead.

EUROPEAN: Marcus Kinhult birdied the final two holes to claim his first Tour title after a tense finish to the British Masters at Southport, England.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win his third title in the event, tying Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 trophies with 33.

It was the second title of the season for the top-ranked Djokovic, adding to his triumph in the Australian Open. He hadn’t won in Madrid since 2016, with his other title coming in 2011.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski raced to his third Cup Series victory of the season Saturday night, holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go, building a big lead before a caution came out for Matt DiBenedetto. Keselowski roared away on the restart, and held off Bowman and Erik Jones to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelo for a third consecutive year, securing a fifth 1-2 finish for Mercedes to start the season.

OXFORD PLAINS: Jeff Taylor of Farmington won the late model race Saturday night – his first weekly competition win driving a late model since 2011. Matt Dufault of Turner won the street stock division, Dustin Salley of Mechanic Falls took first in the bandits division, Kyle Kilgore of South Paris won the figure-8 race, Brady Childs of Leeds won his third straight rookie division race and Stew McCormack of Plaistow, New Hampshire captured a 25-lap race.

PASS: D.J. Shaw of Conway, New Hampshire, won at Epping, New Hampshire, on Saturday night. Joe Squeglia of Derry, New Hampshire, was second.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The United States rebounded from an upset loss to Slovakia in the opening game by routing France 7-1 at Kosice, Slovakia

Also, Anthony Mantha and Kyle Turris both scored twice as Canada bounced back from a defeat to Finland by trashing Britain, 8-0.

Share

< Previous

Next >