York police say private citizens and a tip helped them identify two 19-year-old suspects who unbolted benches in a park near Short Sands Beach before tossing them onto the beach last month.

Charged with criminal mischief were Kendrick West of York Beach and Cristian Harley of Winchester, Massachusetts.

York police said in a post on Facebook that the incident took place April 24.

“At that time there was no identifiable suspect,” police said. “With the assistance of Crimestoppers TIPS and citizens of the town of York, two suspects were identified and charged.”

West and Harley are scheduled to appear July 16 in York District Court.

Tips about any crime can be filed by calling the Seacoast Crime Stoppers tip line at 431-1199 or by visiting its website at seacoastcrimestoppers.com. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help in solving cases, provided the information leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect.

Shorts Sands Beach is a popular quarter-mile-long sandy beach located between rocky cliffs in the village of York Beach. The beach is located within Ellis Park, which features a promenade walkway with benches.

There are several shops, restaurants, hotels and other attractions located near Short Sands Beach. The property is owned by the town of York.

