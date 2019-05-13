GRAY

Fiddlehead PTO will hold fifth annual Giant Tag Sale

The Fiddlehead PTO will hold its fifth annual Giant Tag Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fiddlehead School for Arts & Sciences at 25 Shaker Road.

Anyone wishing to rent a space to sell their own goods is required to register in advance and pay for their space at the time of registration. Community members can rent a space for $30. Spaces are 8.5 feet by 15 feet and can accommodate one 8-foot table. Vendors must bring their own table. Space is limited.

Rain date is June 3. Proceeds benefit the PTO’s efforts to support the school staff and activities.

For more details, email [email protected]

CAMDEN

Cash for Clothes sale will benefit adults with disabilities

The Cash for Clothes fundraiser sale will be held Saturday through May 20 at the American Legion Hall on Pearl Street, with two floors full of good-quality spring and summer clothing for the family at bargain prices.

Those wishing to drop off clean, new or gently used clothing may do so from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 to 11 am. May 20.

Proceeds will directly benefit Coastal Opportunities agency, which helps adults with intellectual disabilities to become participating members in the social and economic community.

BRUNSWICK

Author, photographer will speak on Southeast Asian travels

Author and photographer James Nelon will share stories and images of his travels to Southeast Asia at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Morrell Meeting Room at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St.

Author of the book “Pursuing a Dream: A Wandering Executive’s Journeys Into the Philippines,” Nelon will share about his travels to a world without smartphones, technology and electricity, as he roamed Southeast Asia for a year in quest to meet the people who lived there, thriving in simple communities.

Copies of the author’s books will be available for sale and signing. Registration is not required.

For more information, go to curtislibrary.com or call 725-5242.

AUGUSTA

Walk-a-thon will raise funds for Travis Mills Foundation

The fourth annual St. Michael School and Travis Mills Foundation Walk-A-Thon will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the school, 56 Sewall St.

Students will begin walking laps around the school block, with parent volunteers supervising. Before the event gets underway, Travis Mills will deliver a speech for participants and community members at 9 a.m.

A free barbecue lunch will be offered to students and staff at 11 a.m. The proceeds from the Walk-A-Thon benefit the Travis Mills Foundation.

Pledges can be made by the lap or for a flat pledge. To offer a pledge or for more information about the event, call the school office at 623-3491.

SCARBOROUGH

High school chorus to perform with college ensemble

The Scarborough High School Mixed Chorus and the Dirigo Ensemble from the University of Southern Maine will perform a free concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday at St. Augustine Anglican Church at 656 Route 1.

Led by music director Patrick Volker, the concert showcases a program of well-known favorites as well as music from around the world.

For more details, contact the church at [email protected]

RAYMOND

Church, library offering foster care program

The Raymond Village Community Church and the Raymond Library are partnering to offer a program that will help people better understand what foster care is and why it is so critical for the support of some of the State’s most vulnerable children.

The program will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Church, at 27 Main St.

The presenter, Sharon Dadmun, is a licensed master social worker and works as treatment foster care supervisor for SMART Child and Family Services in Windham.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 655-7749.

SPRNGVALE

Annual plant sale will be held Saturday morning

The annual plant sale of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers in York County will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the UMaine Extension office, at 15 Oak St.

Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs and houseplants will be for sale, as will an assortment of gently used gardening books and tools. Master gardener volunteers will be available to advise and make garden suggestions.

All proceeds benefit master gardener volunteer programs in York County, including Kids Can Grow, Garden Angels, Maine Harvest for Hunger and demonstration gardens.

For more information, call UMaine Extension in York County at 800-287-1535 (in Maine) or 324.2814.

Share

< Previous

Next >