Portland police are looking for a Munjoy Hill woman who has reportedly been missing since last month.

Cathy Pride, 63, was last seen in mid-April. Lt. Robert Martin said she has no vehicle, cellphone or credit card. She has also not accessed her bank account since she disappeared.

Her family reported her missing.

“She is a very private person and has been known to keep to herself, but this time it appears that she has not been back to her home for several weeks,” Martin said. “Family and friends and very concerned because this is so out of character for her.”

Martin said Pride has lived on Munjoy Hill for several years, and she was known to frequent a yarn shop and Katie Made Bakery near her home.

She wears eyeglasses and might be carrying a backpack.

Police described her as white with gray hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

Martin asked anyone with helpful information to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

