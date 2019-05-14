I want to thank Anthony for coming to my rescue on the morning of April 17.

My right wheels hit the shoulder on Goose Rocks Road and the car ended up with the driver’s side on the ground.

Only a minute or two after it happened, a man called out, “My name is Anthony. Are you OK? I’m calling 911.”

He called my husband for me and kept me conversing with him until the Kennebunkport Fire Department, Police Department and emergency medical technicians arrived. He was my good Samaritan that morning.

Anthony, wherever you are, I am eternally grateful to you. I am also very grateful to the Kennebunkport Fire, Police and EMT crew.

Laurie Rowan

Kittery

