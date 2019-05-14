This “opt out” silliness is just that!

I can recall when it was the rule that if you were not vaccinated, you could not attend kindergarten. In those days (the 1930s), we had a school doctor who, at no cost, would just line us up for vaccinations, and there was no problem. None of this “opt out” silliness.

The problem, as I see it, is the parents.

Marjorie Raleigh

Sebago

