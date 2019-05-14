This “opt out” silliness is just that!
I can recall when it was the rule that if you were not vaccinated, you could not attend kindergarten. In those days (the 1930s), we had a school doctor who, at no cost, would just line us up for vaccinations, and there was no problem. None of this “opt out” silliness.
The problem, as I see it, is the parents.
Marjorie Raleigh
Sebago
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: In earlier years, parents recognized need for vaccinations
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Open primaries will encourage Maine voters to turn out, inform themselves
-
Columns
Kathleen Parker: A female president is on the way, just not in 2020
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Historic district would be overkill on the Hill
-
Business
Catholic Charities Maine announced two promotions