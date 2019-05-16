AUGUSTA — Maine public schools and universities will soon ban the use of mascots and logos depicting Native Americans.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ office says the bill she signed Thursday will become effective 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.
Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana says the law is “a huge step toward trust and respect” for indigenous people. Democratic Rep. Benjamin Collings said members of tribal communities are people, not mascots.
Mills’ office says California, Oregon and Wisconsin have similar restrictions, while South Dakota, New York and Michigan have called for the end of the use of mascots.
Republican opponents have argued that local boards should decide such issues.
The last Maine high school to use such a mascot, Skowhegan Area High School, voted to stop using it this year.
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Windham sends Massabesic to first loss
-
Local & State
Trump closely involved with border barrier details, aides say
-
Local & State
Saco council discusses police officials without taking action
-
Varsity Maine
Thursday’s high school girls’ roundup: Scarborough reaches 100 straight wins
-
Nation & World
Trump pushes immigration plan favoring ‘merit’ over family