The Rock Row project under development in Westbrook will feature a 12-screen cinema, the developer announced Thursday.

The multiplex will be operated by Texas-based Cinemark, according to Waterstone Properties, which is developing the large mixed-use project at the intersection of I-95 and Main Street.

The announcement said the movie theater will open in the spring of 2021. Waterstone said the movie theater will have 4K digital projectors, reserved seating, heated recliners, wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems.

Part of Rock Row is already under construction. Developers plan to open a Market Basket grocery store and several shops and restaurants early next year. Shows for an amphitheater on the site have been booked for late this spring and summer. The long-range plans call for hundreds of apartments, more restaurants, medical offices and hotels.

Share

< Previous

filed under: