NEW HIRES

Dani Swenson joined Alliance Realty and Chase Custom Homes & Finance in Westbrook as a sales agent.

Swenson is the former sales director at Sable Lodge in South Portland. She brings several years of experience in health care sales.

Dan Bacon joined M&R Holdings as a development director.

Most recently, Bacon was a project manager at Gorrill Palmer. He also served as the town of Scarborough’s planning director for a decade.

Gretchen Marion was hired as executive director of The Harlow, home of the Kennebec Valley Art Association.

Marion brings more than 20 years of experience in management, marketing, fundraising and finance. She is former executive director of the Submarine Force Library and Museum Association.

Kathryn Pierce was named executive director of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

Most recently, Pierce was a program officer with the Maine Health Access Foundation. She joined the organization on April 8.

Julia Clukey, 2010 Olympian from Augusta, joined the United States Olympic Committee as director of athlete services, outreach & engagement.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Matthew Cyr, was elected chair of the board of trustees of the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

Cyr, of New Gloucester, has served on the board of SCF since 2015. He is a LEED AP project manager at Zachau Construction in Freeport and has over 17 years of construction industry.

