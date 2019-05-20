FALMOUTH

Last chance to nominate top citizen

Monday is the deadline to submit a nomination for the town of Falmouth’s 2018 Citizen of the Year Award.

Nominations may be submitted by any individual or group in writing and must be 500 words or less. Submissions will be judged by the Town Council based the nominees contributions to community welfare, civic achievement, volunteerism and conscientious service to Falmouth town government.

The award will be presented in June at the town municipal banquet.

Nominations may be sent Monday to the town manager’s office at 271 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, ME 04105, attn: Melissa Tryon, or emailed to [email protected]

Site walk for Route 100 project on Tuesday

The Falmouth Planning Board will conduct a site walk visit for the proposed Homestead Acres Project at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Route 100 project staging area located between 144 and147 Gray Road.

The site walk is open to the public.

KENNEBUNK/KITTERY

Local senior awarded music scholarship

The Seacoast Wind Ensemble has awarded Paul M. Erwin Music Scholarships to graduating seniors Juli Ennis of Kennebunk and Allie Ross of Salem, New Hampshire.

Ennis is a percussionist who performs in multiple music ensembles at her high school and in the community. She is also one of the founders of “Project Playback,” an initiative supported by United Way which brings music into the lives of individuals living with memory problems. Juli plans to study music performance at the University of Colorado at Boulder in the fall.

Ross also is a percussionist. She plans to study music education at Ithaca College in the fall.

BIDDEFORD

Yuriy Reiter earns Eagle Scout status

Yuriy Reiter, of Boy Scouts of America Troop 308 of Biddeford, has earned Eagle Scout status and was officially recognized with that distinction during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony on May 5.

Reiter has been a senior patrol leader, historian and president of Venture Crew, and earned 24 merit badges as well as numerous special recognitions and awards.

For his final Eagle Scout project. Reiter oversaw a public awareness campaign to protect two endangered and threatened species of turtle that call Biddeford’s Thatcher Brook Watershed their home: the spotted and Blandings turtles. Those turtles’ habitats are being adversely affected by tainted water that makes its way into the city’s storm drains.

Reiter and four teams of scouts and adults marked 27 storm drains in the Biddeford Industrial Park to remind local businesses and residents of the presence of these turtles and other wildlife.

BANGOR

Bank give $5,000 for infant security at hospital

Members of the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation presented Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Obstetrics Department with a check for $5,000 in support of the unit’s new infant security system.

The new system uses state-of-the-art technology and soft, comfortable protection bands to ensure the safety and security of newborns.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Society seeks contestants for trivia program

The Waterborough Historical Society is seeking volunteers to serve as “contestants” for its July 11 program, “So You Think You Know Waterboro!”

Participants will answer multiple-choice trivia questions about the town’s history, gleaned from the book “Reflections of Waterborough,” published in 2000 by the society.

Interested participants, age 18 or older, are asked to email Dianne Holden at [email protected] and provide their name, address and telephone number. Those submissions are due by June 5, with selected participants’ names being drawn to play at the society’s June 6 meeting.

Waterborough Historical Society’s programs/meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, May through September, at the Grange Hall located at 31 West Road, South Waterboro.

KENNEBUNK

Artists, crafters sought for two events

The Brick Store Museum is seeking artists, crafters, creators, organizations and vendors who wish to host a booth to display their works at two planned events in town this summer:

The Kennebunk Heritage & Culture Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11-14. Vendors are welcome to display heritage and cultural craft and art, discuss their organization, or put on special activities.

The fifth annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair features artists from throughout New England focusing on the Victorian Steampunk aesthetic. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.

The application fee for each event, $35, supports the museum’s year-round mission to the community.

More information and the applications for both events can be found at brickstoremuseum.org or call the museum at 985-4802.

PORTLAND

Housing nonprofit receives $133,333 grant

The KeyBank Foundation has awarded a $133,333 grant to Portland-based nonprofit Avesta Housing and is designated for critical areas of community need, including the creation and expansion of access to safe, clean, affordable housing for low-income seniors, enhanced resident services, and the improvement of and investment in existing Avesta properties.

Funds also will go to counseling and education classes for first-time homebuyers and homeowners facing the threat of foreclosure on their homes that are offered through the Avesta NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center.

For more details, go to AvestaHousing.org.

WELLS

Parishioners pitch in to help Haitian mothers, babies

Holy Spirit parishioners from Wells, Kennebunk, and Ogunquit gathered at St. Mary Church Parish Hall recently to participate in Operation Starfish, a project to provide a safer birthing process for Haitian women through creation and donation of 700 newborn and birthing kits.

Parishioners assembled more 300 birthing kits, containing alcohol wipes, gauze pads, nasal aspirators, soap, scalpels, plastic sheets, sanitary pads, underwear, and medical gloves as well as 400 newborn kits that included wash cloths, cloth diapers, diaper pins, changing pads, receiving blankets, and onesies.

In January and February, the Social Justice and Peace Commission at Holy Spirit Parish collected these items as well as donations to purchase additional supplies.

Thousands of these kits have been assembled by the church over the years. For more information about the Operation Starfish initiative at Holy Spirit Parish, call 985-6252.

SANFORD

Church starting summer worship hours, baby ministry

St. George’s Episcopal Church will begin observing summer worship service hours at 9 a.m. this Sunday through Labor Day weekend at 3 Emerson St.

The church also begins its new ministry, Baby Blessings, this Saturday, offering free, emergency assistance to mothers who need help with obtaining baby formula, to help get them through the month. This service will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month.

For more details, call the church office at 324-8119.

SCARBOROUGH

Supermarkets donate $20,000 to 8 nonprofits

Hannaford Supermarket locations in Falmouth, Gorham, Portland Riverside and Westbrook have collectively donated a total of $20,000 to eight area nonprofits, each of which will receive $2,500 to support community outreach efforts.

Recipients of the funding include the Gorham Schools Backpack Program to provide students with staple food items to get them through the week, as well as to the Falmouth Food Pantry, The Locker Project, the Gorham Schools Backpack Program, Helping Paws, Riverton Elementary School, Abyssinian Meetinghouse, My Place Teen Center and the Westbrook Community Center.

Share

< Previous

Next >