Weddings in Maine generated nearly $1 billion in economic activity and helped support more than 13,600 jobs in 2017, a new report said.

The study, “Marry ME,” by the Maine Center for Business and Economic Research at University of Southern Maine, said direct spending on weddings totaled $205.9 million and the rest of the economic activity reflected “ripple effect” spending in the state by companies and individuals who supply services to weddings.

“The scale of the wedding industry and its contribution to the Maine economy has gone largely unnoticed,” said Ryan Wallace, director of USM’s Maine Center for Business and Economic Research, which is part of of the Muskie Institute of Public Service.

The report found that weddings attract as many as a million visitors to the state each year and they spend$345 million during their stays. That spending, in turn, generates $40 million in local and $32 million in state taxes.

As Maine grows as a wedding destination, USM said it is incorporating weddings into its Tourism and Hospitality program.

“Maine is a great place for a destination wedding because it has a perfect backdrop for an outdoor ceremony with natural beauty, and rustic charm,” said Sara Ghezzi, a faculty member in the tourism and hospitality program.

