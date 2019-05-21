The parent company of clothing retailer Dressbarn is closing all its stores, including five in Maine.

In a statement, the company said it was closing the stores after assessing the profitability of its portfolio.

The company, ascena Retail Group Inc., recently sold its line of Maurice stores. It continues to operate Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and other stores.

Dressbarn stores are located in South Portland, Biddeford, Kittery, Augusta and Bangor.

There was no indication in the company statement when the stores would close.

