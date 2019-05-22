All of you who are opposed to abortion because it is the “taking of a life,” please tell me how you view capital punishment, how you view war, how you oppose providing medical care for the vulnerable, how you oppose allowing refugees fleeing war and violence to come to our land and how you oppose gun-safety requirements.

And, please, please tell me: What are the consequences for the men who impregnate the women? Where are the men who don’t support the children?

Susan Sidel

Phippsburg

