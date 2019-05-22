We just had a major Christian event happen in the Portland area. More than 4,300 people attended the Franklin Graham crusade at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds, and I didn’t see any coverage of it in your paper.

I think it would be good to see all sides of the Christian spectrum covered, and not just the side of the folks who are anti-Franklin Graham.

You recently published a column about a children’s bookstore by Bill Nemitz that was critical of the mayor of Waterville, and I didn’t see any opposing opinions, including mine. I just wrote that parents should decide what ideas go into our kids’ heads.

Dave Ryder

Portland

