A Buxton man is facing a felony arson charge after an incident in which he allegedly threatened people with an ax and set a car and the woods on fire.

Buxton police were called to Old Thompson Road at 4:35 p.m. on May 16 for a report of a man threatening people with an ax. Officers Keith Waltz and Warren Day determined the suspect had also set fire to a car parked in a driveway and started a fire in the woods behind the house where the incident was taking place.

Donovan Sanborn, 24, was arrested after police from Buxton, Windham and Gorham tracked him using a police dog. The state Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene because of the nature of the incident, Buxton police said.

Police announced Sanborn’s arrested Wednesday night. Sanborn was charged with arson, a Class A felony, by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Donovan is being held at York County Jail. Bail was set at $300 cash.

