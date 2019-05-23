A Superior Court justice said she will rule soon on requests by lawyers to move ahead with a lawsuit over Central Maine Power Co.’s billing practices.

Justice Michaela Murphy had previously ruled that the suit would be on hold while the Maine Public Utilities Commission investigated a rash of high bills, mostly during the winter of 2017-18. CMP said the bills were related to colder-than-normal weather and approved rate hikes, while the suit alleges customers were improperly billed and then blamed for the company’s errors.

The investigation is not expected to conclude before this fall.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs, who are seeking class-action status for the suit, have asked Murphy to consider lifting the stay, either entirely or to allow discovery and other steps to be pursued while the PUC investigates.

Murphy met Thursday with lawyers for both sides and said she would rule soon, said Jeff Russell, one of lawyers for those suing CMP.

