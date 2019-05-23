For the past several months, going to see a live show often presented frustrating challenges like digging your car out, slogging through slush and enduring bitterly cold temperatures. But hey, this is Maine and it comes with the territory. It also makes the sweet stretch of time when there are outdoor summer concerts all the more enjoyable. Here’s a snapshot of some of the biggest outdoor shows happening in Maine this season, along with one just across the border in New Hampshire, representing various genres and spanning several venues, leaving you with no excuse not to get out there.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Sunday. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook, $25 to $89.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

He’s four albums, and several singles and collaborations into his recording career, and there’s no stopping Grammy-winning singer and rapper Anderson .Paak. .Paak will christen the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row when his Best Teef in the Game tour swings through Maine. Expect a show packed with several tunes from .Paak’s latest album, “Ventura,” which bursts with his signature mix of soul, funk and R&B, and features “King James” and “Make It Better.”

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with Tank and the Bangas

June 7. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $37.50 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Expect an exhilarating night of soul from the Birmingham, Alabama, band St. Paul and The Broken Bones, fronted by singer Paul Janeway. They’ve got three albums’ worth of songs to choose from, and fan favorites include “Call Me,” “Grass Is Greener” and “Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like).” Be sure to catch the opening act, red-hot Tank and The Bangas, fronted by Tarriona “Tank” Ball. They’ve just released their second album, “Green Balloon.”

Death Cab for Cutie with Jenny Lewis

June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

You may have to cry on someone’s shoulder during the heart-rending “I Will Follow You Into the Dark,” but don’t let that stop you from seeing Death Cab for Cutie. The alternative rock band, fronted by Ben Gibbard, formed in 1997 and has released nine albums, including last year’s “Thank You for Today.” Opening the show is singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis, who’s been on a huge roll since recently releasing the critically acclaimed and deeply personal album “On the Line” with the sweeping, seething single “Red Bull & Hennessy.” Bonus: You can also see Jenny Lewis when she headlines at Prescott Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on June 16.

Howard Jones and Men Without Hats

June 14. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $48. savageoakes.com

Things can only get better if you make the trek to Union to see Howard Jones and Men Without Hats. The ’80s synth-pop sensation Howard Jones is best known for hits like “What Is Love,” “Life In One Day” and “Things Can Only Get Better.” He also penned the meant-to-be-sung-along-with ballad “No One Is to Blame,” so start practicing the chorus. For yet another massively nostalgic kick in the pants, Men Without Hats open the show. Yes, friends, you’ll be hearing “The Safety Dance,” and, yes, you can dance if you want.

Outlaw Music Festival

June 14. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

The lineup is so stacked, it’s almost hard to believe, and yet the Outlaw Music Festival is indeed coming through Maine this summer. Catch this show and you’ll see Willie Nelson Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, Alison Krauss, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real and Particle Kid. Said another way, 86-year-old Willie Nelson is on the road again, and he’s bringing a heck of a lot of his friends with him. You’d be crazy to miss this show as the memories will be always on your mind.

The National with Courtney Barnett

June 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The long wait is finally over for fans of indie rock band The National, as it’s finally coming to Maine. The National has been at it for two decades with an eight-album discography, including the new album “I Am Easy to Find.” Opening the show is Australian singer-songwriter/guitarist Courtney Barnett. “Tell Me How You Really Feel” was released last May and includes the fantastic tracks “City Looks Pretty,” “Nameless, Faceless” and “Hopefulessness.”

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd

June 22. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook, $29.75 to $150. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buddy Guy is 82 years young and still at the top of his game. Guy is an absolute blues legend as both a guitarist and singer, and his discography dates back more than 50 years. Sharing the bill is another blues great, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. He’s exactly half the age of Guy but also has enjoyed significant commercial success. Together this should be a tour de force of blues.

The War and Treaty

July 4. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, Freeport, free. llbean.com

The War and Treaty is the roots, Americana, folk, soul and gospel duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter. They released “Down to the River” in 2017 and “Healing Tide” last year. Both albums showcase the pair’s tremendous vocals, and their live show will make every bone in your body quiver with hope and inspiration. Not a bad way to celebrate Independence Day.

Aimee Mann

July 5. Prescott Park, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $8 to $10 suggested donation. prescottpark.org

You likely remember singer-songwriter Aimee Mann’s old band ‘Til Tuesday thanks in large part to its mega-hit “Voices Carry.” ‘Til Tuesday put out three albums, then Mann’s solo career took off in 1993 with the release of “Whatever.” Eight albums have followed, including the Grammy-winning “Mental Illness” in 2017. Always musically jaw-dropping as well as charming, Mann’s live show is sensational, and if you catch her on the right night, you just might hear her dust off “Voices Carry.”

Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat

July 13. Discovery Park at L.L.Bean, Freeport, free. llbean.com/summer

Fill your night with four-part harmonies from Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves, Nelly Joy and Justin Young. Together they’re known as Gone West, and you may recognize Caillat’s name – her 2007 debut album “Coco” sold more than 2 million copies, propelled by the hits “Realize” and “Bubbly.” Gone West released “Tides” earlier this year.

Heart with Sheryl Crow and Elle King

July 23. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

We fully support you if all you wanna do is have some fun. Sheryl Crow will help you do just that as you soak up the evening sun in Bangor. She’s sharing the bill with classic rock icons Heart and Elle King. As for Heart, you bet they’ll go crazy on you, and you don’t want to miss Elle King, who will play songs from her new record, “Shake the Spirit,” as well as the hit “Ex’s & Oh’s” from 2015’s “Love Stuff.”

Amos Lee

July 27. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $68 in advance, $75 day of show. savageoakes.com

Keep your windows rolled down as you make your way to Union for a show from Amos Lee, an exceptionally good purveyor of folk, rock and soul tunes. He’s seven albums into a recording career and among his best-known tunes are “Keep It Loose, Keep It Tight,” “Sweet Pea,” “Windows Are Rolled Down,” “Arms of a Woman” and “Supply & Demand.”

Bryan Adams

Aug. 2. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $99. waterfrontconcerts.com

The summer of ’69 was five decades ago, but here in 2019 you can still see Bryan Adams live. You might not find it hard to believe you’re in heaven, as Adams does everything he does for you, though he might not leap off the stage and run to you. Who knows, maybe the best days of your life haven’t happened yet. Find out in early August.

John Fogerty

Aug. 11. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook, $25 to $199. waterfrontconcerts.com

We heard through the grapevine that it doesn’t matter if you were born on the bayou, everyone is welcome to see John Fogerty. No need to hidey-hide, just jump and run over to Westbrook. You can expect tunes you know and love from his solo career, as well as some Creedence Clearwater Revival gems.

Rick Springfield

Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $75. savageoakes.com

Australian-born artist Rick Springfield, who turns 70 a week before his show in Maine, won a Grammy for best male rock vocal performance for his 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl.” The hit parade continued with “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Affair of the Heart” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” Get ready to be entertained by an artist with a terrific stage presence and outstanding musicianship. And get ready for your ’80s heart to burst when he starts singing the lines, “Jessie is a friend, yeah I know he’s been a good friend of mine.”

