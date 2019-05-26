Yarmouth residents will get two opportunities in June to vote on the proposed $26.6 million school budget, a 7 percent increase over the current year.

If passed, the budget would add 65 cents per $1,000 of valuation to the tax rate, or $130 to the annual tax bill for a home valued at $200,000.

The fiscal year 2020 combined municipal and school budget now pending before the Town Council totals $40.9 million. The municipal portion represents $14.3 million.

Under that combined spending package the tax rate would go up 93 cents, from $17.83 per $1,000 of valuation to $18.76, according to budget figures provided on the town website. That would add a total of $186 to the annual tax bill of a home valued at $200,000.

The first opportunity to vote on the new school budget will occur at the annual town meeting at 7 p.m. on June 4 at Yarmouth High School. Then on June 11, voters would be asked to ratify the choices made at the town meeting. Voters also will be asked if they want to continue the two-step school budget approval process for another three years.

The June 11 local ballot will include two uncontested candidates for School Committee: Chairwoman Anne Fleming, who is running for re-election, and newcomer Jessica Garrou, seeking the seat being vacated by Leah Guay.

Superintendent of Schools Andrew Dolloff last week said the vast majority of spending in the proposed school budget is needed to maintain the School Department’s current level of services with a growing population of students.

Dolloff said there’s a need for new English language learner teachers. “We are also seeing greater needs for students with mental and emotional health concerns,” he said.

Overall, Dolloff said the School Department “strives to provide an appropriate education to a growing and diversifying student population. This budget allows us to keep pace with those growing needs,” while still operating efficiently.

Kate Irish Collins – 780-9097

[email protected]

Twitter: @KIrishCollins.

