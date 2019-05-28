A fatality has been confirmed in a head-on accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car on U.S. Route 2 in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said the fatality occurred right in front of the Dudley Corner School House at the intersection of Route 2 and the Dudley Corner Road three miles from downtown Skowhegan.

The accident between a small, four-door passenger car and a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer was reported at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Both lanes of U.S. Route 2 were initially closed to traffic which was rerouted to Dudley Corner Road, but has since been redirected around Dudley Corner School House and back on to Route 2.

This story will be updated.

