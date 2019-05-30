ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hot-hitting Austin Meadows drove in four runs to back the pitching of Charlie Morton, who remained unbeaten for the Tampa Bay Rays with a 14-3 victory over the major league-best Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Meadows delivered the big blow in a six-run third inning against starter Martin Perez (7-2), a three-run double down the right field line. The young outfielder also singled home a run in the fourth, when the Rays scored five more times to make it 11-0.

In addition to multiple hits in five consecutive games, Meadows has three doubles, three homers and 11 RBI during a season-best six-game winning streak that has the second-place Rays within a half-game of the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Tampa Bay’s winning streak is its longest since the team won eight straight in August last year.

Morton (6-0) limited the high-scoring Twins to two hits before Luis Arraez doubled and scored on Ehire Adrianza’s two-out single in the fifth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 11, DIAMONDBACKS 10: Daniel Murphy hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to lift Colorado in Denver.

The Rockies swept the four-game series and extended their winning streak to five games. Colorado’s last four wins at home have come on walk-offs by different players.

Trevor Story reached on a one-out double off Yoshihisa Hirano (0-2) and moved to third on a groundout by David Dahl. Arizona intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, and Murphy lined a single to left that scored Story.

Murphy finished with three hits and three RBI, and Story had a career-high four hits. Seunghwan Oh (3-1) pitched the top of the 10th and got the win.

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 1: Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning, and San Francisco broke a seven-game losing streak by rallying past host Miami.

San Francisco’s Tyler Beede, recalled before the game from Triple-A Sacramento, allowed one run in six innings to lower his ERA in four appearances to 7.82. Three relievers completed a seven-hitter.

The Giants averted a series sweep against the team with the National League’s worst record, and won with six hits. They trailed 1-0 in the seventh when Crawford doubled and scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski, who earned his first career RBI.

CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 3: Dakota Hudson tossed six effective innings, Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis won at Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna, Matt Wieters and Matt Carpenter also went deep for the Cardinals, who avoided a sweep.

