Andy Shepard, whose vision of re-establishing skiing as a lifestyle in Aroostook County led to the establishment of two world-class Nordic facilities, will step down as chief executive officer of the Outdoor Sport Institute on July 1.

The Outdoor Sport Institute evolved from the Maine Winter Sports Center, which Shepard founded 20 years ago with significant financial help from the Libra Foundation. When the foundation discontinued funding five years ago, Shepard changed the model and established OSI, a non-profit organization focused on strengthening rural communities through sport and outdoor exploration.

“I didn’t want to step away until I felt OSI was on a trajectory for sustainability,” said Shepard, who turns 62 later this month. “I finally felt like were were there last winter.”

Shepard, who lives in South Freeport, said he is not retiring. Rather, he is looking for a new opportunity to address the challenges facing the state’s rural communities.

Shepard’s early successes included the establishment of biathlon ranges and Nordic ski lodges in Fort Kent and Presque Isle, both subsequently used in international competitions. In the past few years, he has focused on Millinocket, Skowhegan, Greenville and trying to re-open the Saddleback ski area in the Rangeley region. Big Rock in Mars Hill and Black Mountain of Rumford are two smaller ski areas saved from closure by Maine Winter Sports Center and eventually deeded back to their local communities.

Taking over for Shepard at OSI will be Mike Smith, currently the chief operating officer, who has been with the organization since 2009.

In 2017, OSI began working closely with the University of Southern Maine’s Data Innovation Project to develop a model that addresses the root causes of a culture where screen time appears more appealing than time spent outdoors. An effort to integrate outdoor opportunities into the fabric of a community launched in Millinocket last summer and continues in Skowhegan this spring.

“I think we can all acknowledge there’s an awful lot of work to be done in Maine,” he said, “and I’d love to a part of that.”

This story will be updated.

