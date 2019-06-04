FARMINGTON — A lawyer for the Regional School Unit 73 food service director and the Strong Elementary School principal has filed not guilty pleas at Farmington District Court in response to allegations of drunken driving.

Lawyer Walter Hanstein waived formal arraignments and entered not guilty pleas in writing May 6 on behalf of food service director Dora F. York, 52, of Freeman Township and on May 15 on behalf of Principal Brenda Dwiggins, 61, of Farmington.

York was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and Dwiggins on June 18 at District Court.

A Franklin County deputy arrested York on May 1 on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence during a stop on Route 4 in Strong.

A Farmington police officer arrested Dwiggins on May 3 on a misdemeanor OUI charge on Perham Street in Farmington, after noticing a defective headlight.

Each woman was released on $150 bail from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

York and Dwiggins are scheduled to appear in court in August.

