Waynflete took a step closer to a 12th straight boys’ tennis state championship as the Flyers swept top-seeded Winthrop, 5-0, in the Class C South regional final Thursday morning at Apex Racket and Fitness in Portland.

Chris Register, one of four seniors in the third-seeded Waynflete lineup, avoided what would have been his sixth three-set match of the season by winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles to complete the sweep.

The Flyers (12-3) advance to the Class C state championship against Orono (14-1) Saturday morning at Lewiston High School. Thursday’s regional final, originally scheduled for Bates College in Lewiston, was moved indoors because of weather concerns.

The Waynflete-Winthrop match also was bumped up to 8:30 to allow the Waynflete seniors a chance to attend a baccalaureate service scheduled for 11 a.m.

“I was thinking about that the whole time,” Register said. “I was rushing a little bit and missed a lot of shots but toward the end I started hitting the ball well and my net game improved.”

Senior Thorne Kieffer (6-3, 6-1) and sophomore Ben Adey (6-0, 6-1) also won at first and second singles. Seniors Cooper Sherman and Ben Lualdi teamed for a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first doubles and sophomore John Moon-Black and freshman Henry Hart won 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

“No way we were going to be the senior class that lets everyone else down,” Lualdi said of the program’s championship streak. “We can’t let that happen.”

Winthrop finished 11-2 after not being able to muster enough players to field a team last spring. Coach Kelsey Ouellette, whose first year with the program was in 2017, said facing a perennially successful team such as Waynflete posed a challenge.

“It’s a level of competition we haven’t seen all year,” she said. “You know you’re going against a different skill set. My players are still building theirs, not honing them. But they are all athletes; they competed.”

This story will be updated.

