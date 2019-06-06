Defending state champion Lincoln Academy of Newcastle swept the singles matches to clinch what turned out to be a 4-1 victory over second-seeded Greely High in the Class B South girls’ tennis regional finals Thursday morning at Apex Racket and Fitness in Portland.

The top-seeded Eagles (14-1) advance to Saturday’s Class B state championship at Lewiston High School against a familiar foe. North champion Erskine Academy of South China lost to Lincoln 4-1 in the regular season and 5-0 in the KVAC championship.

Organizers from the Maine Principals’ Association said they believe Lincoln and Erskine will be the first teams from the same conference who played in the regular season to meet for a state title.

“We’re thrilled to play with them,” Lincoln coach Kandi Kinney said. “The kids are friendly. We are equally proud of them for making it. It’s great to know we have great competition within our own league.”

Sophomore Caitlin Cass (6-0, 6-2) and junior Fiona Liang (6-2. 6-2) won decisively at first and second singles. Senior Emily Harris had a tougher time of it at No. 3 singles before pinning the season’s first defeat on Greely senior Kaitlyn Thompson, 6-1, 6-3.

Harris said she had to change tactics late in the match when Thompson started to rally.

“I came to the net a lot more in the second set,” Harris said, “because she was winning on consistency.”

Both doubles matches were close. Lincoln junior Sandra Thelander and sophomore Harmony Ingham pulled out a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory at first doubles. Greely senior Taylor Meredith-Pickett and freshman Mia Netland salvaged a point at second doubles by winning a 10-point tiebreaker in lieu of a third set: 7-6 (12-10), 0-6, 10-7.

“When we heard we lost the (overall) match, we lost our steam,” Netland said in explanation of the second-set bagel.

“Then we were like, We want to get this for our team and for ourselves,” Meredith-Pickett said. “We got our steam back.”

This story will be updated.

