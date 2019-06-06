The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it has opened a temporary office in Biddeford.

The department closed its office at 208 Graham St. on June 1 because of the poor condition of the building caused by frequent flooding. The temporary office opened Monday at Park One Eleven, 407 Alfred St., Suite A-1.

The temporary office will serve clients in the Biddeford area until the department opens a permanent location in the city next year.

The office on Graham Street was vacated over the course of several weeks in April and May “out of an abundance of caution” and in response to concerns about the condition of the building, according to the department.

Ninety-five employees worked out of the Biddeford office and 65 were temporarily reassigned to other offices in South Portland and Sanford.

The Biddeford office serves an average of 53 walk-in clients per day and handles services such as processing of applications and renewals for public assistance programs, according to the department.

