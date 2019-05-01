The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has closed its Biddeford office at 208 Graham St. because of the poor condition of the building caused by frequent flooding.

Ninety-five employees worked out of the Biddeford office, and 65 were temporarily reassigned to other offices in South Portland and Sanford.

Maine DHHS “will set up a temporary office in Biddeford as soon as possible and pursue a permanent location there,” according to a statement on Wednesday.

“We are committed to providing suitable facilities for our employees and individuals who rely on the department’s services,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We thank everyone for their patience during this transition and will expeditiously establish both a temporary and permanent office in Biddeford to serve its community.”

The Biddeford office had served an average of 53 walk-in clients per day, “handling services such as processing of applications and renewals for public assistance programs,” according to the statement.

Until the new Biddeford location opens, people who receive services at the Biddeford office can go to DHHS location in Sanford, at 890 Maine St., Suite 208, or in South Portland at 151 Jetport Boulevard.

Also, information is available online at My Maine Connection or by calling 855-797-4357.

