Maine State Police have identified the man killed in a fiery crash Tuesday evening on I-95 in Hampden.
Mark Aubut, 53, of Bath, died when his car left I-95 in Hampden, struck a tree and burst into flames, police said Wednesday. Police are still investigating why Aubut’s car left the road, but say speed was not a factor.
Drivers reported seeing the 2003 GMC Yukon traveling with its four-way flashers on before it veered off the highway.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 176 about 5:15 p.m. Traffic in the southbound lanes near the site was slowed considerably immediately after the crash.
