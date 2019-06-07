NEW HIRES

Bill Toomey was named president and chief executive officer of Maine Farmland Trust.

Toomey, of Cape Elizabeth, has worked in nonprofit conservation since 1998, most recently as director of Trust for Public Land’s New England area. Toomey will begin in early June.

Nirav D. Shah, M.D. was named director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shah comes to Maine CDC with extensive experience in public health. He previously served as director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Shah is scheduled to begin as CDC director on June 3.

PROMOTIONS

Rob Beal, a 14-year veteran of the Maine Marine Patrol was promoted to major.

Beal joined the Marine Patrol in 2005 as a field officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011, supervising officers and boat specialists in southern Maine. He replaces Rene Cloutier who recently retired after a 25-year career in Marine Patrol.

AWARDS and RECOGNITION

Bangor Savings Bank has again received the highest score among qualifying retail banks in the New England region in the J.D. Power 2019 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The bank’s score of 872 out of a possible 1,000 points earned it the highest Power Circle Rating of “among the best,” and beat the New England Region average score by 73 points.

The Maine Credit Union League recognized the following people at its annual meeting:

Anne Marie Lane, executive vice president of TruChoice Federal Credit Union in Portland, was recognized with the Jeannette G. Morin Award for outstanding credit union employee.

Mason Pottle, board chair of Downeast Credit Union in Baileyville, was recognized with the Alexander Ferguson Award for outstanding credit union volunteer.

Steve Baillargeon, chief executive officer of Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in Old Town, received the James M. Gratto Award for outstanding credit union CEO.

Dan Bagley, executive vice president of The County Federal Credit Union in Caribou, was recognized with the Diane L. Oceretko People Helping People Award for community service.

Dave Desjardins, chief executive officer of Acadia Federal Credit Union in Fort Kent, received the League President’s Award for outstanding league volunteer.

GENERAL

New Dimensions FCU along with Bowman Constructors broke ground on their new main office located at 94 Silver St. in Waterville.

The 12,000-square-foot office will be completed around May 2020.

