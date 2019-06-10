KENNEBUNK

Museum offers variety of events this weekend

The Brick Store Museum will offer a number of events this weekend at 117 Main St.

On Friday, explore the museum free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including an Art Night! event from 5 to 7 p.m. focusing on the theme “The Art of Cute” and featuring a free art workshop by All Hands Collective and the grand opening of “Cut Paper” and a special installation from Capshore Photography. Snacks and beverages will be available.

A Kennebunk Beach History Walking Tour, at 11 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Trinity Chapel on Railroad Avenue. Come and hear the history of the development of Kennebunk Beach as a tourist destination. This 60-90 minute tour features about a mile loop, led by a trained tour guide. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for members.

Historic District Walking Tours will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, offering details on the history of the elaborate and historical homes that line Kennebunk’s Summer Street neighborhood. Led by a museum tour guide, the cost is $5 per person, free for members.

Finally, there will be a Museum Collections Storage Tour at 1 p.m. Saturday, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes peek at the Kennebunks’ local history museum, with nearly 70,000 artifacts belonging to the town’s history. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for members.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Town to host reception honoring Earle Morse

The Town of Carrabassett Valley and the Carrabassett Valley School Committee will host a gathering to recognize the contributions of Earle Morse, who has recently retired. The public is invited to a celebration planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Morse served as a member and later chairperson of the Carrabassett Valley School Committee for two decades, and has been and remains a steadfast supporter of the education of the students of Carrabassett Valley and its surrounding communities, while representing the town’s taxpayers, parents, and residents. He stepped down from the committee last year to allow him more time to travel and focus on other endeavors.

All are welcome to attend the celebration. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided.

For more details, call the library at (207) 237-3535, or Steve Arner, current committee chairperson, at 237-0000, or email him at [email protected].

WISCASSET

Castle Tucker hosts tour Friday

Castle Tucker will host a Behind Closed Doors Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, offering visitors a leisurely, in-depth tour of this historic house, including rooms and stories not included on the general tour.

Located at 2 Lee St., this mansion is filled with the original furnishings and decorations of the Tucker family, who occupied the residence for more than 140 years.

Admission is $10 for members of Historic New England, and $15 for all others. Advance registration and payment is required by calling 882-7169 or buy online at http://shop.historicnewengland.org/CAT-NOOKS-3-8496/. Space is limited.

SCARBOROUGH

Summer Reading Program kicks off

The Scarborough Public Library will kick off its pre-school through Grade 5 Summer Reading Program at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a free concert of rockin’ music by Bee Parks and the Hornets in the Wentworth School Café, at 20 Quentin Drive.

Puppetry and audience participation also will be included in the performance, which includes an original playlist of songs that promote kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice and environmental awareness.

This event is free. Youth Services staff will be available before and after the performance to register children for the reading program.

For more details, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 3.

BIDDEFORD

Library will host events this week

McArthur Public Library will host the following events this week at 270 Main St.

An Adult Crafternoon session will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to make a book craft. Bring your creativity. The library will provide the supplies.

The presentation “Biddeford gardens! Why Going Native Matters” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Heather McCargo, from Maine’s Wild Seed Project, will talk about Maine’s native flora, why it matters and how we can incorporate them into our own gardens. Refreshments will be served. There will be door prizes. All ages are welcomed.

A Wildlife Encounters live animal presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday for all ages.

For more details, call the library at 284-4181 or email [email protected]

ROCKPORT

Annual spring concert to be held Sunday

“Spheres,” the annual spring concert of Midcoast Community Chorus, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Strom Auditorium at Camden Hills Regional High School, Route 90.

The concert will feature a varied musical selections including an Earth Mass, a rich array of different musical styles from around the globe, animal songs, Brazilian chant patterns, syncopated rhythms from West Africa, contemporary gospel, mystical melodies that include early folk tunes, jazz, and exquisite chords atypical of choral music. An audience singalong also is planned

Tickets are $15 general admission and $25 to $30 for reserved seating at www.mccsings.org, or call the box office at 975-0582.

OGUNQUIT

Trumpet and organ duo will start series

Deux Voix, a trumpet and organ duo from Houston, Texas, will kick off the 2019 Shore Road Summer Series with a 7 p.m. Friday performance at Ogunquit Baptist Church, located at 157 Shore Road.

Formed in 2014, Deux Voix (French for “two voices”) has amassed a rapidly growing reputation and both national and international acclaim. Justin Langham is trumpeter and Stephen Distad is organist.

Admission is free but a freewill offering will be accepted. The church, located across from Ogunquit Memorial Library, is air-conditioned and there is ample free parking.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: