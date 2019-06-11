Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some elected local office holders or decided on new ordinance or spending projects. One special election was held to fill a vacant seat in the state Legislature.

Here is a breakdown of local election results in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town school districts are listed at the bottom.

Maine House of Representatives

District 45 (special election for vacant seat)

Cumberland

Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)

Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)

Gray

Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)

Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)

Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)

Biddeford

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Brunswick

School budget

Yes 60 percent (887 votes)

No 40 percent (602 votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes 70 percent (1045 votes)

No 30 percent (416 votes)

Buxton

Board of Selectmen (6 candidates for 2 seats)

Mark J. Blier (i) XX percent (XX votes)

Thomas J. Peters XX percent (XX votes)

Caleb G. Porter XX percent (XX votes)

Mark A. Smith Sr. XX percent (XX votes)

Roger C. Tracy XX percent (XX votes)

Scott A. Warchol XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see SAD 6 below)

Cape Elizabeth

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Cumberland

Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)

Brian Cashin XX percent (XX votes)

Michael Edes (i) XX percent (XX votes)

Geoff Michalak XX percent (XX votes)

Robert Vail XX percent (XX votes)

School Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)

Mike Brown (i) XX percent (XX votes)

Peter Bingham XX percent (XX votes)

Jennifer Stewart XX percent (XX votes)

Dayton

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Falmouth

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council (5 candidates for 3 seats)

James Chaousis XX percent (XX votes)

Janice De Lima XX percent (XX votes)

Thomas Johnson XX percent (XX votes)

Valentine Sheldon XX percent (XX votes)

Jay Trickett XX percent (XX votes)

Gorham

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Modular classrooms at Narragansett Elementary School

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Kennebunk

Municipal budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Road repairs

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Ban balloon releases

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see RSU 21 below)

Ogunquit

Zoning change for Ogunquit Playhouse

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Select Board (2 candidates for 1 seat)

Kirk Lavoie XX percent (XX votes)

Lindsey Perry XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)

Old Orchard Beach

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Portland

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Precincts reporting:

Continue school budget votes

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Precincts reporting:

Saco

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Sanford

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Scarborough

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Joint school purchasing alliance

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council (one seat)

John Cloutier XX percent (XX votes)

Jessica Holbrook XX percent (XX votes)

South Portland

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Fire and police station renovations

Yes 67 percent (799 votes)

No 33 percent (391 votes)

Wells

Ban adult businesses on Route 1

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Select Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)

Tricia Hazlett XX percent (XX votes)

John MacLeod XX percent (XX votes)

Sean Roche XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)

Westbrook

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Yarmouth

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)

Randall Bates XX percent (XX votes)

Peter Fromuth XX percent (XX votes)

Christopher Tanguay XX percent (XX votes)

Robert Waledner XX percent (XX votes)

MULTI-TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICTS – school budget votes

RSU 1

Arrowsic

Yes 100 percent (22 votes)

No 0 percent (0 votes)

Bath

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Phippsburg

Yes 88 percent (29 votes)

No 12 percent (4 votes)

Woolwich

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 5

Freeport

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Pownal

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Durham

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 14

Windham

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Raymond

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 21

Kennebunk

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Kennebunkport

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Arundel

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 6

Buxton

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Standish

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Hollis

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Limington

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Frye Island

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 15

Gray

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

New Gloucester

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 51

Cumberland

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

North Yarmouth

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 75

Bowdoin

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Bowdoinham

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Harpswell

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Topsham

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Wells-Ogunquit CSD

Ogunquit

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Wells

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Total

School budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes XX percent (XX votes)

No XX percent (XX votes)

(i) incumbent

