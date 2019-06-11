Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some elected local office holders or decided on new ordinance or spending projects. One special election was held to fill a vacant seat in the state Legislature.
Here is a breakdown of local election results in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town  school districts are listed at the bottom.

Maine House of Representatives
District 45 (special election for vacant seat)

Cumberland
Stephen Moriarty,  Democrat   XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican   XX percent (XX votes)

Gray
Stephen Moriarty,  Democrat    XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican    XX percent (XX votes)

Total
Stephen Moriarty,  Democrat    XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican    XX percent (XX votes)

Biddeford

School budget

Yes         XX percent (XX votes)
No            XX percent (XX votes)

Brunswick

School budget

Yes           60 percent (887 votes)
No            40 percent (602 votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes           70 percent (1045 votes)
No            30 percent (416 votes)

Buxton

Board of Selectmen (6 candidates for 2 seats)

Mark J. Blier (i)          XX percent (XX votes)
Thomas J. Peters        XX percent (XX votes)
Caleb G. Porter            XX percent (XX votes)
Mark A. Smith Sr.       XX percent (XX votes)
Roger C. Tracy             XX percent (XX votes)
Scott A. Warchol         XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see SAD 6 below)

Cape Elizabeth 

School budget

Yes          XX percent (XX votes)
No           XX percent (XX votes)

Cumberland

Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)

Brian Cashin             XX percent (XX votes)
Michael Edes (i)       XX percent (XX votes)
Geoff Michalak         XX percent (XX votes)
Robert Vail                XX percent (XX votes)

School Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)

Mike Brown (i)          XX percent (XX votes)
Peter Bingham          XX percent (XX votes)
Jennifer Stewart       XX percent (XX votes)

Dayton

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Falmouth

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council  (5 candidates for 3 seats)

James Chaousis          XX percent (XX votes)
Janice De Lima           XX percent (XX votes)
Thomas Johnson        XX percent (XX votes)
Valentine Sheldon      XX percent (XX votes)
Jay Trickett                  XX percent (XX votes)

Gorham

School budget

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Modular classrooms at Narragansett Elementary School

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Kennebunk

Municipal budget

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Road repairs

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Ban balloon releases

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see RSU 21 below)

Ogunquit

Zoning change for Ogunquit Playhouse

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Select Board (2 candidates for 1 seat)

Kirk Lavoie             XX percent (XX votes)
Lindsey Perry         XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)

 

Old Orchard Beach

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Portland

School budget

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)
Precincts reporting:

Continue school budget votes

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)
Precincts reporting:

Saco

School budget

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Sanford

School budget

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budgets

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Scarborough

School budget

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Joint school purchasing alliance

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council (one seat)

John Cloutier                XX percent (XX votes)
Jessica Holbrook          XX percent (XX votes)

South Portland 

School budget

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Fire and police station renovations

Yes                  67 percent (799 votes)
No                   33 percent (391 votes)

Wells

Ban adult businesses on Route 1

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Select Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)

Tricia Hazlett            XX percent (XX votes)
John MacLeod          XX percent (XX votes)
Sean Roche                XX percent (XX votes)

School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)

Westbrook

School budget

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Yarmouth

School budget

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)

Randall Bates                     XX percent (XX votes)
Peter Fromuth                   XX percent (XX votes)
Christopher Tanguay       XX percent (XX votes)
Robert Waledner              XX percent (XX votes)

 

MULTI-TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICTS – school budget votes

 

RSU 1

Arrowsic

Yes             100 percent (22 votes)
No              0 percent (0 votes)

Bath

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Phippsburg

Yes              88 percent (29 votes)
No               12 percent (4 votes)

Woolwich

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 5

Freeport

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Pownal

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Durham

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 14

Windham

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Raymond

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

RSU 21

Kennebunk

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Kennebunkport

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

Arundel

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 6

Buxton

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Standish

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Hollis

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Limington

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Frye Island

Yes                  XX percent (XX votes)
No                   XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes                  XX percent (XX votes)
No                   XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 15

Gray

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

New Gloucester

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes                 XX percent (XX votes)
No                  XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 51

Cumberland

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

North Yarmouth

Yes                XX percent (XX votes)
No                 XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes               XX percent (XX votes)
No                XX percent (XX votes)

SAD 75

Bowdoin

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Bowdoinham

Yes              XX percent (XX votes)
No               XX percent (XX votes)

Harpswell

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Topsham

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Total

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Wells-Ogunquit CSD

Ogunquit

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Wells

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Total

School budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

Continue voting on school budget

Yes             XX percent (XX votes)
No              XX percent (XX votes)

(i) incumbent

