Communities across Maine voted Tuesday on school budgets. Some elected local office holders or decided on new ordinance or spending projects. One special election was held to fill a vacant seat in the state Legislature.
Here is a breakdown of local election results in southern and midcoast Maine. Results of school budget votes in multi-town school districts are listed at the bottom.
Maine House of Representatives
District 45 (special election for vacant seat)
Cumberland
Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)
Gray
Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Stephen Moriarty, Democrat XX percent (XX votes)
Kevin C. Hughes, Republican XX percent (XX votes)
Biddeford
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Brunswick
School budget
Yes 60 percent (887 votes)
No 40 percent (602 votes)
Continue voting on school budgets
Yes 70 percent (1045 votes)
No 30 percent (416 votes)
Buxton
Board of Selectmen (6 candidates for 2 seats)
Mark J. Blier (i) XX percent (XX votes)
Thomas J. Peters XX percent (XX votes)
Caleb G. Porter XX percent (XX votes)
Mark A. Smith Sr. XX percent (XX votes)
Roger C. Tracy XX percent (XX votes)
Scott A. Warchol XX percent (XX votes)
School budget (see SAD 6 below)
Cape Elizabeth
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Cumberland
Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)
Brian Cashin XX percent (XX votes)
Michael Edes (i) XX percent (XX votes)
Geoff Michalak XX percent (XX votes)
Robert Vail XX percent (XX votes)
School Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)
Mike Brown (i) XX percent (XX votes)
Peter Bingham XX percent (XX votes)
Jennifer Stewart XX percent (XX votes)
Dayton
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Falmouth
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Town Council (5 candidates for 3 seats)
James Chaousis XX percent (XX votes)
Janice De Lima XX percent (XX votes)
Thomas Johnson XX percent (XX votes)
Valentine Sheldon XX percent (XX votes)
Jay Trickett XX percent (XX votes)
Gorham
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Modular classrooms at Narragansett Elementary School
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Kennebunk
Municipal budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Road repairs
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Ban balloon releases
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
School budget (see RSU 21 below)
Ogunquit
Zoning change for Ogunquit Playhouse
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Select Board (2 candidates for 1 seat)
Kirk Lavoie XX percent (XX votes)
Lindsey Perry XX percent (XX votes)
School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)
Old Orchard Beach
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budgets
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Portland
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Precincts reporting:
Continue school budget votes
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Precincts reporting:
Saco
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budgets
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Sanford
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budgets
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Scarborough
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Joint school purchasing alliance
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Town Council (one seat)
John Cloutier XX percent (XX votes)
Jessica Holbrook XX percent (XX votes)
South Portland
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Fire and police station renovations
Yes 67 percent (799 votes)
No 33 percent (391 votes)
Wells
Ban adult businesses on Route 1
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Select Board (3 candidates for 2 seats)
Tricia Hazlett XX percent (XX votes)
John MacLeod XX percent (XX votes)
Sean Roche XX percent (XX votes)
School budget (see Wells-Ogunquit CSD below)
Westbrook
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Yarmouth
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Town Council (4 candidates for 2 seats)
Randall Bates XX percent (XX votes)
Peter Fromuth XX percent (XX votes)
Christopher Tanguay XX percent (XX votes)
Robert Waledner XX percent (XX votes)
MULTI-TOWN SCHOOL DISTRICTS – school budget votes
RSU 1
Arrowsic
Yes 100 percent (22 votes)
No 0 percent (0 votes)
Bath
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Phippsburg
Yes 88 percent (29 votes)
No 12 percent (4 votes)
Woolwich
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
RSU 5
Freeport
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Pownal
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Durham
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
RSU 14
Windham
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Raymond
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
RSU 21
Kennebunk
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Kennebunkport
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Arundel
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
SAD 6
Buxton
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Standish
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Hollis
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Limington
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Frye Island
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
SAD 15
Gray
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
New Gloucester
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
SAD 51
Cumberland
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
North Yarmouth
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
SAD 75
Bowdoin
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Bowdoinham
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Harpswell
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Topsham
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Wells-Ogunquit CSD
Ogunquit
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Wells
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Total
School budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
Continue voting on school budget
Yes XX percent (XX votes)
No XX percent (XX votes)
(i) incumbent
