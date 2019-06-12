Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m Monday at St. Joseph Church Hall, 178 Elm St., Route 1, Biddeford. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941. Drop in or call 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org under Find a Drive with sponsor code: KOCBidd. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]
