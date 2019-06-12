Former Deering High star Trejyn Fletcher signed a professional contract Wednesday with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fletcher, 18, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound power-hitting outfielder, was the Cardinals’ second-round draft pick (58th overall) in the Major League Baseball amateur draft on June 3. He signed with the team at the Cardinals’ spring training site in Jupiter, Florida, with assistant general manager and scouting director Randy Flores on hand.

“It’s exhilarating. It finally happened,” Fletcher told the Press Herald. “I’ve known for a few days now.”

Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Josh Stowell, who was Fletcher’s coach at Deering this spring, said Tuesday that Fletcher and his advisors asked for a signing bonus above the “slot value” of $1,214,300 for the 58th pick in the draft.

Fletcher became the highest player from Maine selected in the draft since Ryan Flaherty of Portland (Deering) was chosen 41st overall in 2008 after his junior year at Vanderbilt. Fletcher became the highest-drafted position player from Maine selected out of high school. Pitcher Mark Rogers of Mt. Ararat was the fifth overall pick in 2004.

Fletcher had committed to a baseball scholarship from Vanderbilt University. He has been a top-rated talent in the prep ranks for the past two years. He had originally been expected to graduate in 2020 but reclassified to the 2019 draft when he transferred to Deering in February from Trinity-Pawling School, a prep school in New York.

As a senior this spring at Deering, Fletcher played most of his games in front of several professional scouts, as teams scrambled to assess his overall game a year sooner than they expected. Fletcher is considered to have plus raw power as a hitter, a plus throwing arm and very good speed. He is projected as an outfielder but does have a plus-90 mph fastball. In 16 games for Deering, he batted .456 with three home runs and scored 24 runs. In four games as a pitcher, he struck out 40 hitters in 20 innings, allowing seven hits.

