Deering High outfielder Trejyn Fletcher and Oxford Hills pitcher Colton Carson headline this year’s list of finalists for the Dr. John Winkin “Mr. Baseball” Award, given to Maine’s top high school senior.

The other six finalists are Searsport pitcher Charlie Spiegel, Lisbon pitcher/third baseman Lucas Francis, Sacopee Valley pitcher Dylan Miner, Ellsworth pitcher Matt Burnett, Greely pitcher/first baseman Will Neleski and Waterville pitcher/shortstop David Barre.

Fletcher is the second round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals and was named the Class A South Most Valuable Player after scoring 24 runs and hitting .456 with three home runs. He also struck out 40 batters in 20 innings over four appearances.

Carson, who has signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Maine, is the leader and ace of the unbeaten Oxford Hills team that will take on Edward Little in the Class A North final on Wednesday. He was the KVAC North Player of the Year. In his most recent outing, Carson no-hit Skowhegan in the regional quarterfinals.

Each of the finalists were voted as the player or pitcher of the year in their respective conferences, or both in the case of Spiegel and Burnett.

The winner will be announced Thursday, June 20, at Colby College between the two senior all-star games. The C & D all-star game starts at 3:30 p.m. and the A & B game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

