CLEVELAND — If Anthony Davis is traded by next Thursday’s NBA draft, it could affect the No. 4 pick.

That’s because the Los Angeles Lakers, who own that pick, and the Boston Celtics – armed with three later selections – are now the reported frontrunners in the Davis sweepstakes with New Orleans.

Odds might favor the Lakers if Davis has his say, according to a Sports Illustrated interview with his agent, Rich Paul, who didn’t mince words on why Boston should think twice in negotiations.

“They can trade for him but it will be for one year,” Paul said. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual (obligations) and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

The Lakers have made the fourth pick, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram available in trade talks, reported the New York Times.

A potential trade could hinge on Los Angeles’ willingness to also part with second-year forward Kyle Kuzma.

“Among the young Lakers, New Orleans covets Kuzma the most,” reported the Los Angeles Times. “Kuzma’s contract is less than those of Ingram and Ball. Kuzma has two years left on his contract that are worth about $5.5 million, the second of which is a team option. Ball’s contract also has two years left with a club option, but it’s worth $19.72 million. Ingram has a year left at $7.27 million and could then become a restricted free agent.”

CELTICS: Kyrie Irving has dumped his longtime agent, Jeff Wechsler, and reportedly is opting out of his final year with Boston. Irving’s decision to opt out is not a surprise, but departing with Wechsler in favor of Roc Nation Sports – founded by Jay-Z – adds to the speculation that Irving is headed to Brooklyn.

As for Boston, it has Terry Rozier as a restricted free agent, and three first-round picks at Nos. 14, 20 and 22.

Rozier told ESPN that he might have to go if the Celtics don’t shake up their roster.

HORNETS: Point guard Kemba Walker said he’d be willing to work with the team and take less than the “supermax” $221 million contract he’s eligible to receive to re-sign with Charlotte.

The Hornets can offer Walker, their all-time leading scorer, a five-year contract worth up to $221 million. Other NBA teams can only offer a four-year deal worth $140 million.

HEAT: Goran Dragic told the team he’s exercising his $19.2 million option for next season.

Dragic was limited to 36 games for the Heat last year, averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists – the same averages for his 11-year career with Miami, Phoenix and Houston.

He had until later in the month to decide on his option, and the move means he can now be included in trades. He turned 33 last month and was a 2018 All-Star.

