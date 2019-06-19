U.S. Rep. Jared Golden wants to withhold funding for implementation of lobster fishing restrictions intended to protect the endangered right whale, claiming the government is basing its proposed mandate on an unproven scientific tool.

Maine’s 2nd District congressman introduced an amendment to a pending appropriations bill that would effectively block these controversial right whale regulations, which would require Maine’s lobster industry to reduce the amount of buoy lines in the Gulf of Maine by 50 percent.

“The federal government is asking Maine lobstermen to make huge sacrifices without clear evidence that those sacrifices will have any positive impact on right whales,” Golden said. “I’ve joined lobstermen to voice our concerns and now it’s time for action.”

Golden said it is important to help the right whale, but he joined the Maine lobster industry and state fishing regulators in a common refrain: the federal government has no conclusive proof that right whales are getting hurt or killed by entanglement in Maine lobster gear.

Instead, Golden and Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, a cosponsor of Golden’s amendment, question the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s decision to use a data tool to estimate the proposed risk to right whales that has not undergone a peer review by third-party scientists.

“NOAA needs to use sound science and reliable data to make its policies and that can’t happen without peer review,” Golden said. “My amendment blocks the use of NOAA’s data tool – and the resulting regulations – until the data tool is subjected to peer review.”

The federal mandate relies on data and projections from a risk reduction tool used to establish risk to whales in different areas of its Florida to Canada migratory path. The state Department of Marine Resources argues the tool is flawed because areas with a lot of fishing gear and few whales are labeled high risk, like the Gulf of Maine, but areas with a lot of whales and less fishing gear are deemed low risk.

DMR Commissioner Pat Keliher claims NOAA forced the tool on a group of New England lobstermen, whale advocates, scientists and regulators tasked with protecting the right whale on short notice. He says the tool is based on outdated habitat information from the mid-Atlantic region, not the Gulf of Maine, and doesn’t even consider the risk posed by Canada, which is a new and deadly hotspot for right whales.

Scientists estimate only 411 right whales remain. The species has been on the brink of extinction before, most recently in 1992, when its population bottomed out at 295. It rebounded to about 500 in 2010, but low calving rates, ship strikes and fishing line entanglements have sent its numbers tumbling, yet again.

But many in Maine’s $485 million industry worry it is the lobsterman who will face extinction if federal officials insist on such a deep cut in buoy lines, forcing the state to choose which kind of lobsterman will survive – small inshore operators or high-volume lobstermen who fish in deeper waters.

