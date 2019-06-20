Arrests

5/30 at 10:18 a.m. Liban Muse, 23, of Frigate Lane, Portland, was arrested by Officer Beck Kavanaugh at Wardtown and Baker roads and charged with operating under the influence and criminal speed.

6/7 at 12:10 a.m. Ilyas Hassan, 20, of Brackett Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer William Brown on Durham Road. Hassan was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger and speeding.

6/8 at 1:40 a.m. Ryan Lozeau, 23, of Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer William Brown and Officer Emily Lopez and was charged with operating under the influence.

6/13 at 1:39 a.m. Nicole Gilbert, 33, of Turner, was arrested by Officer William Brown IV on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/29 at 9:34 p.m. Sierra Still, 24, of Hillside Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Emily Lopez at Durham and Beech Hill roads, and charged with operating with a suspended or revoked license, and drinking in a motor vehicle.

6/2 at 5:24 p.m. Valen Mays, 34, of Main St, Gray, was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration and violating the conditions of release.

6/2 at 9:37 p.m. Christopher Elwell, 39, of Buttercup Drive, and Jason Dufour, 46, of Buttercup Drive, were issued a summons by Officer Emily Lopez, Officer Keith Norris and Sergeant Paul Powers on charges of operating an ATV on public way, failing to stop for an officer and reckless operation of an ATV.

6/13 at 11:13 p.m. Abigail Herling, 36, of Durham, was issued a summons by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/14 at 4:29 p.m. Olivia Kibbe, 24, of Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire Calls

5/28 at 3:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

5/30 at 9:03 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

6/2 at 2:11 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295 North.

6/2 at 8:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295.

6/3 at 1:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Harpswell Island Road.

6/4 at 1:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295 north.

6/4 at 2:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Spring Street and Weymouth Street.

6/4 at 12:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate-295 north.

6/5 at 9:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Curtis Road.

6/7 at 4:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/8 at 11:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Church Road.

6/8 11:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Desert Road

6/14 at 3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 north.

6/15 at 10:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Elm streets.

6/15 at 12:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport Emergency Services responded to 24 calls from May 28 to June 17.

