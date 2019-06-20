Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 10-16.
Fire calls
6/12 at 10:37 a.m. Building fire on Abbey Lane.
6/13 at 11:38 a.m. Power line down on North Road.
6/13 at 3:20 p.m. Power line down in Pownal.
EMS
No calls were reported from June 10-16.
