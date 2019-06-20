Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 10-16.

Fire calls

6/12 at 10:37 a.m. Building fire on Abbey Lane.

6/13 at 11:38 a.m. Power line down on North Road.

6/13 at 3:20 p.m. Power line down in Pownal.

EMS

No calls were reported from June 10-16.

