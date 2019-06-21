YARMOUTH – A road construction worker was pulled into and killed by a street sweeper at a Yarmouth construction site Friday, police said.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene about 11:45 a.m. after the male worker somehow became caught in the machinery.

Yarmouth police Chief Daniel Gallant said the man’s family is being notified and investigators are working to reconstruct the fatal incident to learn what happened.

Flaggers were directing traffic around the street sweeper, which was cleaning a section of roadway on Main Street under the Route 1 bridge.

The victim was on foot before the incident, Gallant said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The construction workers were preparing to repave the roadway under the bridge, which was recently replaced, Gallant said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, and the operator of the street sweeper will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as is standard for all drivers involved in fatal motor vehicle incidents.

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >