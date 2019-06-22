BATH — Police arrested 22 protesters Saturday morning who were blocking traffic or gates outside Bath Iron Works before the start of a christening ceremony for the future USS Daniel Inouye.

Bath police said the arrests occurred at multiple locations adjacent to the shipyard between 8:45 and 10 a.m.

According to police, protesters from Maine Veterans for Peace and Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space demonstrated against the event at various areas outside BIW.

They were primarily stationed on Washington Street by King Street but some moved to BIW’s South Gate and others to Vine Street during the protest. There were approximately 50 people protesting the event.

Police said the arrests – for obstructing a public way – were made by officers from Bath Police Department and Maine State Police

According to Bath police, 12 protesters throughout the hour blocked the entrance to the South Gate of Bath Iron Works on Washington Street. Buses were prevented from entering the facility with invited guests.

“All 12 were issued lawful orders to leave the roadway but remained and were arrested without incident,” police said in a statement. “Five protesters were arrested on Vine Street for obstructing a public way. They had entered the road and blocked a bus carrying passengers to the event. They remained on the road after being given lawful orders to leave and were arrested without incident”

Police said five other protesters were arrested for blocking the flow of traffic on King Sreet. They were also ordered to leave the roadway and allegedly refused. The five were arrested without incident.

Bath Iron Works held a christening ceremony in April for the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson. A group of protesters representing peace groups gathered outside that event as well, calling on the shipyard to focus on efforts to combat climate change rather than building ships that they argue exacerbate the issue. Police arrested 25 protesters for blocking a road at the event, but the district attorney ultimately decided to drop the charges, saying that prosecuting the protesters would tie up resources and give the demonstrators “undue publicity.”

The following people were arrested Saturday:

Luther Howard, 71. od Fairhaven, Mass.

Cynthia Howard, 72, of Biddeford

Lisa Savage, 62, of Solon

Mark Roman, 71, of Solon

William Thomas, 76, of Auburn

Daniel Ellis, 71, of Brunswick

Richard Lethem, 87, of Brunswick

Constance Jenkins, 71, of East Blue Hill

Dudley Hendrick, 77, of Deer Isle

Robert Shetterly, 72, of Brooksville

Sophia Fuller, 72 of Belfast

Mary Beth Sullivan, 65, of Brunswick

Bruce Gagnon, 66, of Brunswick

Ashley Bahlkow, 35, of North Yarmouth

Sophia Bahlkow, 43, of North Yarmouth

Natalyn Mayers, 73, of Whitefield

Kenneth Jones, 70, from Swannanoa, N.C.

Sarah Fulton, 30, of Davis, Calif.

James Freeman, 70, of Verona Island

Dixie Searway, 81,of Parsonsfield

Russell Wray, 64, of Hancock

George Ostensen, 64, of Hope

The arrests were processed at the Sagadahoc County Courthouse. All but 10 posted bail and were released on personal recognizance.

Bath police say 10 refused to sign any summonses or bail slips during the booking process and were taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

All 22 protesters are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Aug. 6.

