Re: The Maine Sunday Telegram story “Gay-themed books fuel fight over free speech at small-town library in Maine” (June 16):

We in Rumford must understand that LBGTQ human beings are involved in a political movement because of the previous discrimination against them. They are facing the same problems that people of color faced before them.

The discrimination, the anger, the hate, the beatings and the deaths of LBGTQ human beings are not acceptable in America anymore. They are not acceptable in Rumford.

We must stop any movement in Rumford that seeks to discriminate in any way against LBGTQ human beings in our community.

We Rumford Christians, especially, must stop the growth of discrimination and hate in Rumford that seems to be asking for acceptance in our community. There is no place for discrimination in our Christian churches.

Tom Fallon

Rumford

