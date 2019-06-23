Zachary Beaton, Hermon senior: Beaton won both hurdles events at the Class B state meet and posted the state’s fastest time this year in the 110 hurdles (14.53). He ranked No. 3 this year in the 300 hurdles (40.33).

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat junior: The state’s top distance runner won the 1,600 (4:22.22) and 3,200 (9:35.17) at the Class A state meet for the second straight year.

Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, senior: Clavette won the high jump (6-6), and also scored in the 110 hurdles (2nd, 15.44) and triple jump (7th, 41-10¼) at the Class A state meet.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough junior: Flaker swept the 100, 200 and 400 at the Class A state championships, then won the 200 and placed second in the 400 at the New England championships. His best times in the 100 (10.71) and 400 (48.23) were the fastest in Maine history, and his best time in the 200 (22.12) was second all-time behind former Lewiston star Isaiah Harris (21.82). He also ranked No. 1 in the state this year in the 300 hurdles (39.68).

Jason Montano, Thornton Academy senior: Montano repeated as Class A champion in the shot put (59-7¾) and discus (164-0), then finished second in both events at the New England meet, including a personal-best throw of 177-5 in the discus.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook junior: Sharif was the Class A champion in the 800 (1:54.33) and moved up to the No. 3 spot in state history with a time of 1:52.88 earlier in the season. He also ranked No. 3 this year in the 400 (49.89) and No. 4 in the 200 (23.04).

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy senior: Snyder set an all-time Maine best of 16-9¼ in the pole vault, and also won the 110 hurdles (15.15) and 300 hurdles (40.70) at the Class A state championships; he also placed fifth in the long jump (20-7½). Snyder successfully defended his New England title with a clearance of 16-0, then finished third at the New Balance Nationals (16-5¼).

Cayden Spencer-Thompson, Mattanawcook Academy senior: The University of Louisville recruit won the long jump (23-9¼) and triple jump (47-10½) at the New England championships after winning the high jump (6-11, all-time Maine best), long jump (23-2¾) and triple jump (48-3¾) at the Class C state championships. At the New Balance Nationals, he became Maine’s first 50-foot triple jumper, surpassing that mark on four of his six jumps while placing third (50-7¼). He also became an All-American in the high jump (sixth, 6-8¼) and was ninth in the long jump (24-1½).

Carter Tolmasoff, Bucksport senior: Tolmasoff won the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.94) at the Class C state championships.

Sean Tompkins, Cheverus junior: Tompkins ranked No. 2 in the state behind Jarett Flaker in the 100 (11.28), 200 (22.66) and 400 (49.70).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Murphy, Sacopee Valley: Murphy guided the Hawks to their first Class C state championship since 2012, even though they won only two events – the pole vault and 1,600 relay. “Every single guy we brought who was supposed to score points either scored as much or more than they were supposed to,” said Murphy. “We just had an unbelievable day.”

Share

< Previous

Next >