People in southern Maine who love fresh local produce – as well as a specific type of shortcake topping – are in for a berry good weekend.

Southern Maine is hosting several big strawberry festivals this weekend, including in Cape Elizabeth, South Berwick and Cornish. Plus, there’s a craft fair in Yarmouth serving fresh strawberry desserts. It’s that time of year when the berries start to become ripe on the vine in fields all across Maine. And many towns, farms and civic groups like to celebrate that fact with a nice strawberry festival.

Here is a rundown on some of the upcoming strawberry festivals and what they offer.

OUT IN THE BERRY PATCH

The Cape Farm Alliance Strawberry Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. right in the fields of Maxwell’s Farm on Two Lights Road in Cape Elizabeth. Strawberry quarts, strawberry shortcakes and other deserts will likely be sold. But organizers say the availability of the berries is really up to Mother Nature. Maxwell’s may be offering berry picking (pay for what you pick) at their other field on Route 77, so you can check beforehand by calling the berry hotline at 799-3383 or checking the farm’s Facebook page.

The event will feature live music all day, beginning in the morning with Maine singer and guitarist Matt Loosigian and his Earth Jams show, featuring music about the envrionment, peace and compassion. Other musical guests include the Earthtone String Band and the Front Porch Band. There will also be hula hooping led by instructor Tracy Tingly, tractor rides through the fields, agricultural demonstrations and artisan vendors. Food trucks and food vendors will include Crepe Elizabeth, Salt Box Cafe, Mr. Tuna, O’s Oysters, Mainely Burgers, Maine-Ly Meatballs and C-Salt Gourmet. Proceeds from the festival go to help the Cape Farm Alliance’s mission of supporting local farms and fishermen. There is no admission to the festival. capefarmalliance.org

LET US ENTERTAIN YOU

The South Berwick Strawberry Festival, in its 44th year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Central School, 197 Main St., South Berwick. There will be more than a dozen performances on two stages, including music, dance and martial arts. Performances start at 9 a.m. with the Belletette Ballet Performing Arts Studio and The Afternotes, a local women’s a capella group. In the school’s fields, there will be children’s games, crafts, pony rides, slides and a bounce house.

More than 100 vendors will be selling arts and crafts, and there will be a festival food court with local nonprofit groups selling various treats, including barbecue. And there’ll be a strawberry shortcake and cheesecake tent, to get your sweet tooth satisfied. A trolley bus is available to take people to the festival from other spots around town, including Marshwood Great Works School, the town’s community center and Our Lady of Angels Church on Agamenticus Road. There is no admission to the festival. Facebook: South Berwick Strawberry Festival

GO WEST

Combine a drive into scenic western Maine with a celebration of all things strawberry. The Cornish Strawberry Festival will be held Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Thompson Park, 18-24 Main St., Cornish. The picturesque town is on Route 25, a short drive from the New Hampshire border and maybe an hour from Portland. Strawberries and strawberry shortcake will be for sale, as well as cotton candy. Singer and guitarist Pete Finkle will provide music. A couple dozen vendors will be selling everything from beeswax candles and quilts to wooden board games, jewelry and dog bandanas. The event is free. cornish-maine.org

EATS AND CRAFTS

The Yarmouth Strawberry Fest Craft Show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AmVets Hall Post #2, 148 North Road in Yarmouth. The event is a juried craft show put on by the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen, with homemade strawberry shortcakes supplied by the Hart Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats in Cumberland. Maine-made crafts for sale will include pottery, woodworking, fine art, jewelry, decorative arts and natural skin care products. societyofsouthernmainecraftsmen.org

A LATE DESSERT

If you can’t get out to a strawberry celebration this weekend, head to the western Maine town of Denmark on July 6 for Strawberry Shortcake Central at Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St. from 6-8 p.m. The shortcake will be served up during Denmark’s Fourth of July celebration, which includes a band and food booths. denmarkarts.org

