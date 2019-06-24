I want to take a moment to thank House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, for sponsoring an Automatic Voter Registration bill that just became law. By connecting the dots between various state agencies, this bill ensures the most up-to-date information for Maine’s citizens is consistent between them. For example, when a young person who moves to Maine goes to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for a Maine driver’s license, their new information is encrypted and sent automatically and securely to the elections commission. Same for our elders, veterans, everyone. It’s one less thing to do when times are challenging enough, and one more way to assure a fair vote. Most importantly, these cleaner voter rolls help protect the system against fraud and hacking. We forget to thank our legislators for problem-solving and sensible legislation. So thank you, Speaker Gideon.

Libby Moore

Freeport

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: