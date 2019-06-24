Burundi Dance, Drum & Culture Festival

6 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $20, $50 VIP (includes preview kickoff party), free for under 12. eventbrite.com

Batimbo United is partnering with Creative Portland and the city of Portland to present the first Burundi Dance, Drum & Culture Festival. It will be a wondrous night, with musical and dance performances from Batimbo United, Ishaka Culture Dance Group Canada, Abaserukarikaka Group USA, Folklorique Batimbo Canada and Burundian Drummers of Dayton.

Sara Juli

8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. dancehallkittery.org

Performance artist Sara Juli presents her latest dance-theater-comedy creation called “Burnt-Out Wife.” When her 30-minute preview performance ends, Juli will lead a feedback discussion with the audience. “Burnt-Out Wife” examines a once-solid but now crumbling marriage, and delves into the underbelly of separation, sex deprivation and communication woes. With her signature blend of comedic, text-driven choreography, Juli turns marriage as you know it inside out.

Juicy Brews Island Getaway Beer Fest

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mast Landing Brewing Co., 920 Main St., Westbrook, $20 to $60., 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Hop Culture magazine invites you to don your favorite Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses for a tropical-themed gathering at Mast Landing Brewing Co. in Westbrook. You’ll enjoy unlimited four-ounce pours from a juicy list of 20 breweries, including Barreled Souls, Bissell Brothers, Foreign Objects Beer Co., River Roast Brewery and Vitamin Sea Brewing. Food will be available for purchase, and you also can hit the Hop Culture merchandise area for glassware, shirts, pins and stickers designed by a Germany-based designer, Yeye Weller.

SummerSide Music & Arts Festival

1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland, $10 suggested donation. summersidemusicfest.com

Does an afternoon of local music, arts, beer and food sound positively fabulous? If so, round up a posse of pals and hit the SummerSide Music & Arts Festival at Rising Tide Brewing Co. in Portland. The festival is open to all ages and is dog-friendly. On the live music front, you’ll hear sets from Caroline Cotter, Kelly Ravin, James Gilmore, Lindsay Mower and James McCarthy. Local creators who will sell their wares include Tidal Forge, Megan Carroll, Immordino Maurice Studios and Nate Winter Studios, and your belly will be kept full with food trucks from Falafel Mafia, The SaltBox Cafe and Eighty 8 Donuts.

A Day at the Museum

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $16 at the door, students $8 in advance, $12 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Resurgence Dance Company presents a new, full-length contemporary ballet this weekend. “A Day At The Museum” is a mixed-media production that merges applied arts and dance in telling the story of Marie, a young girl living with bipolar disorder who experiences life differently, with everything louder and more colorful, and who finds refuge in art. Note that with themes of suicide, the show is not suitable for young children.

“13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’ “

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $16, $14 for seniors, $8 for kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com

For one night only you can see Paul Strickland and Erika Kate MacDonald in their award-winning show “13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’ ” based on the true story of a corpse displayed in a small Ohio town for 35 years. Described as a thrilling shadow play with music, the hour-long performance conjures recurring nightmares, aka “dead dreams,” shared by the town’s residents. “13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’ ” is performed in darkness using flashlights with a combination of full-body shadow puppetry and original shadow cut-outs.

