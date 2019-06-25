FREEPORT — Residents can expect to see the Freeport Flag Ladies, who will be retiring from their weekly flag raising on Sept. 11, marching down Main Street July 4 alongside other members of the community to celebrate Independence Day.

Festivities will kick off at 7 a.m. at L.L. Bean with the annual Fourth of July 10K, where racers will line up at Memorial Park on the corner of Bow Street and Park Street. At 10 a.m., a parade will march down Main Street. The day will end with a fireworks show at L.L. Bean starting at 9 p.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: